Central Minnesota Cleans Up After Storms Cause Major Damage

March 6, 2017 10:43 PM By Jeff Wagner
Filed Under: Jeff Wagner, Severe Weather

BIG LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Families in central Minnesota are cleaning up after the earliest tornado in state history hit Monday.

High winds flipped boats and trailers that had been stored in one yard all over a neighborhood in Big Lake.

storm damage in big lake Central Minnesota Cleans Up After Storms Cause Major Damage

(credit: CBS)

Homeowners described parts of their neighborhood next to Lake Ann as a war zone. Large trees were snapped left and right and entire streets were clogged with branches and brush.

Power was out, homes and cars were damaged and firefighters had already been working to clear the debris for several hours Monday night.

But some pieces are much harder to move than others.

One home next to the lake had several boats scattered across the yard, none of which belong to the homeowner. In fact, they say a boat trailer came flying into their back sliding door, right into the very room where they were seeking shelter.

The homeowner said her husband first saw a boat literally fly by outside his window and he knew right then they needed to take cover.

“So we ran into the center of the basement area and crash, bang, all kinds of noises. And I actually felt the air kind of pull me,” Katherine Curtis said.

“Just you know, people, pay attention. When your weather people tell you something’s coming, pay attention. Because it happens and you just don’t think it’s going to be you but here we are.”

Several power lines were down along County Road 4, just west of Zimmerman. Crews were also clearing trees that snapped and stopped traffic.

At last check, Connexus Energy said about 2,300 customers were without power. They hope to have it restored by sunrise.

More from Jeff Wagner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Auto Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia