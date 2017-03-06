Castile’s Fmr. Girlfriend’s Plea In Hammer Assault Expected Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The former girlfriend of the late Philando Castile, who became nationally known for live-streaming the aftermath of his shooting death, is expected to plead not guilty on Monday to charges in a hammer assault, according to her attorney.

Diamond Laray Reynolds, of West St. Paul, was charged Friday in connection with an assault that happened Tuesday morning on St. Paul’s east side.

According to the charges, Reynolds was one of three women that “jumped” another woman and hit her in the head with a hammer.

“It is her contention she has no involvement with this assault in any way, shape or form,” Lake Elmo attorney Mike Padden said in a recent press release.

Two other women were also arrested in connection with the incident. The victim, 25, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital.

“At some point, perhaps Monday, Ms. Reynolds will be entering a not guilty plea,” Padden said in the recent press release.

Reynolds was the former girlfriend of the late Castile, who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop. The officer involved in the incident, Jeronimo Yanez, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and is awaiting trial.

Reynolds is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree assault inflicting substantial bodily harm.

She faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on both counts.