Minnesota Senate Votes Down REAL ID Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate voted down a bill Monday that would have updated the state’s ID standards to comply with federal law.

The REAL ID bill was voted down 38-29 in the Republican-controlled Senate, with critics citing concerns about privacy, and about undocumented immigrants ability to obtain a driver’s license.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a republican, said that Senate democrats killed the REAL ID Bill:

“Minnesotans expecting to fly next year should be very disappointed that Senate Democrats killed the REAL ID bill today, solely because it does not provide driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. When Gov. Dayton suggested this tactic last week, we warned that linking these two issues would prevent REAL ID from passing and cause unneeded anxiety for Minnesotans wanting to fly or visit federal buildings.

If Gov. Dayton and Senate Democrats want illegal immigrants to have Minnesota driver’s licenses, they need to introduce that bill separate from the REAL ID discussion. This is the kind of game playing that voters rejected in the 2016 election. Last year, every Senate Democrat voted for a clean REAL ID bill authored by Sen. Dibble, despite the fact that it did not include driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. Senate Democrats undoubtedly will hear from their constituents about the importance of passing a clean REAL ID bill soon.”