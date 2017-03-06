Last Year, Minn. Authorities Seized Record Amounts Of Meth, Pills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From meth to opioids to prescription pills, authorities in Minnesota seized a record amount of drugs last year.

According to the Department of Public Safety, nearly 488 pounds of meth and more than 58,000 prescription pills were taken off the streets in 2016 by violent crime enforcement teams.

At a news conference Monday, officials noted a steep spike in the drugs fentanyl and carfentanyl in the state over the past few years.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory tested 75 evidence samples containing fentanyl in 2016, compared to just 14 in the years 2014 and 2015.

Prince’s accidental fentanyl overdose last April highlighted the national concern surrounding opioid overdose.

The BCA says the drug is not just dangerous for users, but also for first responders, who risk exposure.

Last year’s data also show a spike in the amount of meth taken off the streets.

Methamphetamine use is now second only to alcohol for treatment admissions in the state.