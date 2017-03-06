Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Game Canceled Due To Court Conditions

Tornado Confirmed Near Zimmerman; Earliest Tornado In Minn. HistoryThere was a confirmed tornado just before 5:50 p.m. on the ground near Zimmerman in central Minnesota. The National Weather Service says it’s moving northeast toward Princeton.

With Unusually Warm Weather, Ice Out Coming Earlier Than ExpectedWith so much open water on Lake Minnetonka and so little ice left, it's hard to believe anyone would step foot on it, but it's still happening.

Twin Cities Residents Give Warm Weather Mixed ReviewsYou say the warm weather in early March is getting mixed reviews? Not everyone is savoring the warmth.