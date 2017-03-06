Update: Woman Found Unconscious In Mpls. Apt. Fire Succumbs To Injuries

March 6, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire officials say a woman who was found unconscious in an apartment fire Friday has succumbed to her injuries and died Sunday.

On Friday at 5:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a 12-unit building in the 2100 block of 44th Avenue North after someone smelled smoke. The fire was in a basement apartment.

A woman was found unconscious and taken to North Memorial Medical Center. She died Sunday morning.

The location of the fire was determined to be in the victim’s bedroom. The fire was extinguished around 6:30 p.m. and contained in the affected apartment.

Four residents were displaced and helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It marks the first fire fatality of 2017 for Minneapolis.

