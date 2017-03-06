Vikings’ Chad Greenway To Retire

March 6, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Chad Greenway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is set to announce his retirement from playing professional football.

The team announced that Greenway will talk about his decision Tuesday morning at Winter Park.

Greenway has been with the Vikings for 11 seasons.

Greenway used to play football on the Iowa Hawkeyes in college. He was selected 17th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Among his accomplishments include 1,334 career tackles, which is good enough for fourth in the franchise’s entire history.

He was voted the Vikings’ defense MVP in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

