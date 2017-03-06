Wander Minnesota: ‘Hoppy Hour’ At The Animal Humane Society

If you’ve ever been the parent of a puppy, you’re probably aware that dogs are highly social animals, but, like humans, they might need some training in how to behave around other animals. That’s why you can find puppy socialization classes all over the place—teaching them when they’re young will help them cope with other dogs in a more sociable way as they grow up.

But they’re not the only social pet. Rabbits too are sociable—and can benefit from socialization training.

That’s why every other Sunday afternoon, you can find Hoppy Hour at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.

The Hoppy Hours are run by the Minnesota Companion Rabbit Society and are intended to provide a safe, fun opportunity for bunnies to get to know other bunnies while—well—being bunnies.

The Society provides a team of volunteers, all wearing “Bouncer” shirts, who keep a close eye on the bunnies and make sure they behave. If any bunny tips into anti-social behavior, such as starting to nip at other bunnies, that bunny is promptly removed from the play floor and returned to its owner for some down time.

Otherwise, it’s a giant bunny free-for-all, and what could be cuter than happy bunnies playing and hopping, rambunctiously enjoying their freedom?

Also offered is an Agility Course, which takes place before the Hoppy Hour (and requires pre-registration, which the Hoppy Hour does not). Why should dogs have all the fun? Bunnies can learn to navigate agility equipment too.

There are far worse ways to while away a Sunday afternoon than watching bunnies be bunnies. If you are the proud owner of a bunny, or know someone who is, mark your calendar—the next Hoppy Hour is this coming Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.