4 Things To Know: Planned Parenthood Funding, White House Tours & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s discussions with Planned Parenthood regarding federal funding to free public tours of the White House returning, here is a look at the top four stories from March 7, 2017.

Trump Attempts Deal With Planned Parenthood Over Federal Funding

President Trump wants to make a deal with Planned Parenthood.

He tells the New York Times he’ll keep federal funding for the group if it agrees to stop providing abortions. Planned Parenthood dismissed the idea.

Federal funds cannot be used to pay for abortions.

U.S. Moves Missile Defense Equipment To South Korea

The U.S. military is moving equipment for missile defense systems to South Korea.

This comes one day after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.

The U.S. expects North Korea to launch more missiles in response to the defense build-up.

More Details On Fairness For Breastfeeding Mothers Act Expected

Lawmakers in D.C. are expected to hear more about the Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act.

The bill would give moms access to private spaces in federal buildings for pumping breast milk. It has bipartisan support.

Federal law already requires large employers to provide this type of space for employees.

Free White House Tours Once Again Available To Public

Free public tours of the White House are back.

Tours are often suspended when a new president takes over. However, the Trump administration got some flak for the delay in getting them started again.

The Trump administration will also continue to allow guests to take photos while on the tour. In 2015, the Obamas lifted a long-standing ban on taking photos on the tour.