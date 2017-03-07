Title: Anchor/Reporter
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Anchor Saturday morning newscast. Report four days a week.
- Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present stories
- Conduct necessary interviews
- Deliver reports. Ensure an accurate and ethical presentation of the news
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Promotion, Production, Engineering and other departments on daily broadcasts, special projects and online coverage
- Participate in Community Relations events
- Develop and deliver ideas for stories that can lead newscasts; exhibit enterprise in pursuit and production of news reports
- Meet all news production deadlines
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Must be results-oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork. Must have strong organizational and communication skills.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
College degree, and two years of reporting and anchoring experience in commercial television.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.