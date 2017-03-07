Take A Look At The Only 2017 Chevy Bolt In The Upper Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year, North American Car of the Year and Green Car of the Year.

The brand new Chevy Bolt EV is fully electric, and there’s only one in the Upper Midwest.

WCCO got to check it out Tuesday.

“The technology that it takes to build a car and go the distance and range of this car has taken years and years to develop,” said Dave Zirbes of Rosedale Chevrolet.

The electric Chevy can drive 240 miles on a single charge — something no other electric vehicle at its price point can do.

By the way, that price point is $30,000, after tax credits.

For a car that gives off zero emissions, the Bolt EV is surprisingly fast. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds, Zirbes said.

The vehicle is also a boon for the local renewable energy injury.

“They can charge on local wind and solar…that money stays right with your local utility, which is a big benefit, because Minnesota doesn’t have any oil, we don’t have any fossil fuels, but we can produce wind and solar,” said Matt Privratsky, with Fresh Energy.

The Bolt EV will be on display at the Twin Cities Auto Show this weekend and next weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center.