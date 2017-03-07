All Eyes On St. Thomas In State High School Hockey Tourney

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament kicks off with Class A quarterfinals.
It moves Thursday to Class AA, with one of the hottest teams coming in: St. Thomas Academy.
The Cadets hit a stride after a loss to Mahtomedi, and have won 12-straight games since then.
St. Thomas has been to the tournament many times before. Co-Head Coach Greg Vanelli says each season is different because each season is a new roster.
“The thing about a coach at high school is that you get new players every two years, let’s say, and we only have I think two guys back from two years ago,” Vanelli said. “So everybody, it’s a brand-new experience, and then we can feel that as coaches, so that excitement just travels from players to coaches.”
St. Thomas will meet Lakeville South in the opener.