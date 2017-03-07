CRISP & GREEN To Open 2nd Location In North Loop

From fine dining to authentic Chinese to coastal seafood, diners in Minneapolis’ thriving North Loop neighborhood already have quite a selection.

Now, they will have one more.

On Thursday, CRISP & GREENTM will open its second location in the neighborhood.

Located at 428 Washington Avenue North, the restaurant owned by Ryan Burnet, will open at 10:30 a.m. on March 9.

While the first location is along Lake Street in Wayzata, Burnet is no stranger to the North Loop. He co-founded Bar La Grassa in 2009.

“We have been overwhelmed with support for our brand and we are incredibly excited to share our version of a healthy lifestyle with our friends in the North Loop,” Burnet said in a recent press release.

CRISP & GREENTM follows the latest trend of fast-casual restaurants, but with a focus on health food. Its menu features seasonal salads, soups and grain bowls. All items are made from scratch using organic ingredients.

Additionally, CRISP & GREEN will offer made-to-order smoothies, fresh fruit-infused Agua Frescas, unsweetened iced tea and kombucha on tap.

Unlike other dining options along Washington Avenue, CRISP & GREEN will have over a dozen parking spots for patrons that sit adjacent to the building.

Diners can also download an mobile app that will let them order and pay online before going to pick up their order in store.

The new North Loop location will open at 10:30 a.m. The company is hopeful to open more locations soon.

For more information, or to view locations and hours, visit CRISP & GREEN online.