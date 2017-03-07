Dayton Signs Sunday Liquor Sales Bill; Goes Into Effect In July

March 7, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Mark Dayton, Mark Dayton, Sunday Liquor Sales

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It’s official: Come July, Minnesotans can start buying liquor on Sundays.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill on Tuesday repealing the decades-old ban. Minnesota liquor stores can open their doors on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning in July.

His signature is the final chapter in years of efforts to repeal the Prohibition-era law that previously fell far short.

It got an extra push from House Speaker Kurt Daudt and citizens advocating for the repeal. An influx of new, more supportive legislators combined with more than 40 returning lawmakers who reversed their previous opposition to lift the ban.

Dayton says Minnesota residents have made it clear they want the option to buy booze on Sundays.

