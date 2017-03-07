Motorcyclist, 60, Killed In Redwood County Crash

March 7, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 60-year-old man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in southwestern Minnesota, authorities say.

It marks the first fatal motorcycle crash of the year in Minnesota, and it’s the second-earliest it’s happened in the state.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 6 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Central Street in Sanborn. When officers arrived, they learned a 60-year-old motorcyclist was negotiating a curve and crashed into the ditch.

Authorities say the operator was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been identified, and the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia