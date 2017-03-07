Gophers’ Tyler Sheehy Earns Big Ten’s Second Star

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota sophomore Tyler Sheehy was named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week after tallying four points in a split at Michigan last weekend.
Sheehy, a Burnsville native, had an assist in Friday night’s 5-3 loss to the Wolverines. He came back Saturday with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as the Gophers beat Michigan 4-1.
It was his fifth multi-point game this season and 19th of his career. Sheehy leads the Big Ten in scoring with 52 points, including 20 goals, which is also sixth in the country.
The award is his sixth career and fifth this season.
Minnesota (22-10-2, 13-5) hosts Michigan State this weekend and controls its own destiny for the Big Ten regular season title. The Gophers can lock up a share of the title with a win Friday or a Wisconsin loss. They can also lock up the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.