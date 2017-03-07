Greenway’s Retirement Is Vikings’ Loss, Nonprofit’s Gain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The longest-tenured Minnesota Vikings player is walking away from the sport he loves.

Chad Greenway is retiring after playing all 11 seasons in Minnesota.

He will also retire as one of the team’s most celebrated players.

He finished fourth in tackles, third is sacks among linebackers and tied for fifth in interceptions.

Greenway credits the unwavering support of his family to helping him have a successful collegiate and professional career.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Greenway said the only thing he didn’t get to do was play in a Super Bowl.

Greenway will stay in Minnesota, where he and his wife, Jenni, plan to raise their four daughters.

As big of a presence as Greenway had on the field, he was just as involved off of it.

Greenway’s Lead The Way Foundation will have a lasting impact on local families, especially young kids.

“The Ronald McDonald House family and community is a better place because of Chad and Jenni Greenway,” said Amy Ament, vice-president of development and facilities for Ronald McDonald House Charities – Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM).

Since 2008, the Lead the Way Foundation has helped more than 375,000 people in the Twin Cities.

Its focus is to provide seriously-ill and physically-challenged children with daily support and life-changing experiences.

“This house survives on the community, and Chad and Jenni are that community,” Ament said.

No one knows the generosity of the Greenways better than RMHC-UM.

“Chad and Jenni so graciously last year donated a new playground space for us, and, you know, it means the world to them that they can picnic as a family and play as a family,” Ament said.

She says Greenway’s retirement may be sad for Vikings fans, but not for the folks at RMHC-UM.

“For us in the nonprofit world, it’s an exciting time. Like, you know, ‘Are Chad and Jenni going to around more?'” Ament said.

The Greenways’ foundation has three signature programs: Field of Dreams, Chad’s Locker and The TendHer Heart Luncheon.

For his work in the community, Greenway was named Viking Community Man of the Year in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The NFL Players Association gave him the Byron Whizzer White Award for the player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in their team city and hometown.

“We’re losing a Viking player today, but he’ll always be a Viking and he will always be part of this community,” Ament said.

Greenway will continue to work in the community by serving on the Super Bowl Host Committee as captain of the volunteer program.