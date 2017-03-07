Cleanup Begins In Minnesota Following Monday Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — People in central Minnesota will be cleaning up after powerful storms blew through the area Monday afternoon and evening.

Minnesota may have seen the first tornado of the season, making it also the earliest on record.

Weather experts say a likely tornado touched down northwest of the Twin Cities, taking down trees and power lines and damaging buildings. The National Weather Service will confirm whether the high winds that hit Sherburne County Monday evening were in fact a tornado. A second tornado may have also hit near Clarks Grove.

Sherburne County was among the areas hardest hit by Monday night’s storm, leaving multiple homes and cars damaged. WCCO spotted large trees snapped and entire streets clogged with debris as firefighters worked to clean up.

The cleanup effort is not over yet for Katherine Curtis near Big Lake, where the storm left several boats scattered in her yard, none of which belong to her family. Curtis and her husband had to run for cover after spotting a boat fly by their window.

“He yelled at me run, because he saw a boat come flying by,” Curtis said. “So we ran into the center of the basement area and — crash, bang, all kinds of noises. And I actually felt the air kind of pull me. And he was farther in our little cellar than I was and I’m like, ‘Hang on.'”

Power was out across the area for much of the night as crews worked to secure several power lines on County Road 4, just west of Zimmerman.

There are still dozens of outages listed across the county Tuesday morning.

Hail was also seen in parts of the state, some of it measuring upward of 1.5 inches in diameter.

