Minnesotan To Meet: Minnesota United’s Kyndra de St. Aubin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The newest member of the Minnesota United squad has been called one of the Loons “best signings” with experience on the national and global stage.

But you won’t see her on the field, instead you’ll see her in the booth — the broadcast booth.

Kyndra de St. Aubin grew up a star. A soccer standout at Stillwater High School who then went on to play for the Gophers.

Since then, she’s covered not just soccer, but a variety of professional and college sports. But it’s this latest gig that makes Kyndra de St. Aubin a Minnesotan to Meet.

As Minnesota gets ready to welcome its newest pro sports franchise, soccer fans young and old our counting down the days until the home opener. That includes Stillwater native Kyndra de St. Aubin.

“I first started playing soccer when I was 12 years-old in these days, that’s late,” said color commentator of the Minnesota United FC, de St. Aubin.

The former Stillwater captain went on to letter two years for the maroon and gold, graduating with degree in broadcast journalism and then she started her career in Milwaukee

“I started covering the Milwaukee Wave on the air doing PM drive,” de St. Aubin said.

Her most recent stop, California, working for the PAC-12 Network, as well as covering men’s and women’s soccer at the college and pro level for Fox Sports, including the women’s 2015 World Cup in Canada.

“That kind of a production where you go and it’s this massive set it’s incredible,” said de St. Aubin who spent month in Canada covering the World Cup in 2015. She brought her husband and daughter to also see the once in a lifetime experience.

Her latest career move, as Minnesota United color commentator, brings her home.

“It’s still so much fun, still feels like the first day every day,” said de St. Aubin, who calls this latest role with the team her dream job.

She won’t just be in the broadcast booth, but out in the community sharing her passion for the sport with others.

“I want to be able to go to charity events and attend season ticket holder functions,” said de St. Aubin. As of March 6th, according to a team spokesperson 30,000 tickets had been sold to the home opener at TCF Bank Stadium.

Her family will be in the stands this weekend at TCF Bank stadium taking in the action with her, you could say unexpectedly.

“My whole family is season ticket holders. They purchased tickets before they knew I even had the job,” said de St. Aubin. “I am really excited for the state and the organization.”

She said when she got the offer she knew accepting it was her only option.

“I called my husband (after the job offer) and he said you have to go for this, this is too cool and too important not to,” she said.

You will see a lot of female sideline reporters covering men’s soccer, but it’s very rare to have a female analyst. Right now, de St. Aubin is the only female analyst in MLS, employed by a team.

Home opener for the Loons is Sunday, March 12 against Atlanta United. Game time is at 4p.m. The game is nationally televised. You can watch on ESPN2. Ticket prices start at 20 bucks. Kydra de St. Aubin will make her on-air debut on March 18.