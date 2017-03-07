Vikings’ Linebacker Chad Greenway Announces Retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It is the end of an era for some Minnesota Vikings fans.

On Tuesday at the Vikings’ practice facility in Eden Prairie, linebacker Chad Greenway announced he is retiring.

Greenway began his career playing college football as a Hawkeye at University of Iowa. He was selected as the 17th draft pick in 2006 for the Vikings, and has played all of his 11 seasons with the Minnesota team.

Among his accomplishments include 1,101 career tackles, which is good enough for fourth in the franchise’s entire history.

He was also voted the Vikings’ defense MVP in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

At the press conference Tuesday, head coach Mike Zimmer said “In the 3 years I’ve been here he’s been a tremendous help to me. He’s a true Viking.”

“I’m proud of the fact that I played for this organization for 11 years. I wanted to have this press conference to thank everybody who got me here,” Greenway said Tuesday.

“Only thing I didn’t accomplish was a Super Bowl. I never took a day off. I never took the easy way out,” Greenway said.

Additionally, Greenway made a lasting impression on the Twin Cities community with his charity work.