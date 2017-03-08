4 Things To Know: Franken/Sessions, Fewer Americans Losing Weight & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the ongoing controversy surrounding AG Jeff Session to fewer Americans losing weight, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, March 8.
Franken/Sessions
Senator Al Franken is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to explain *again* in detail his contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign. Franken told reporters he has no other choice but to believe Sessions lied when he testified he had no contacts with the Russians. Sessions amended his testimony Monday — saying he did not mention communications with a Russian ambassador because the question did not ask about them.
Malaysian Airlines Tragic Anniversary
Today marks the 3-year anniversary of one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. It was March 8, 2014 that Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, enroute to Beijing. Only a few pieces of the plane’s wreckage have ever been found — 239 passengers and crew were on board.
Obesity In America
Fewer American adults are trying to lose weight — even though the obesity rate in the U.S. continues to grow. Researchers found only 49-percent of overweight adults are trying to drop pounds. That’s down from 56-percent 20 years ago. The reason? Researchers say it’s become more socially acceptable to be overweight — so there’s less motivation.
Hotdish Competition
Which Minnesota lawmaker makes the best hotdish? We’ll find out after Senator Al Franken’s 7th annual Hotdish Competition. The tradition is a chance to put partisanship aside — and bring legislators together. Franken started the event in 2011.