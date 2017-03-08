Man Arrested In Connection To Counterfeit Bills In Benton Co.

March 8, 2017 5:26 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Benton County businesses are being asked to check if they recently received any counterfeit $100 bills.

A sheriff’s deputy arrested 53-year-old James Meyer on Tuesday for possession of counterfeit money.

Two businesses had reported a man trying to use fake bills that day.

When the deputy pulled Meyer over, he was seen throwing something out of his vehicle’s window. Investigators found a tissue containing several counterfeit bills.

Authorities think Meyer may have tried to pass the fake money off at other businesses.

Anyone who believes they may have received a counterfeit bill is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 320-968-7201, or Tri-County CrimeStoppers at 800-255-1301. Tipsters can also go to CrimeStoppers’ website or text TRITIP and the tip to 274637.

