Man Arrested Following Incident At Champlin Park High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at Champlin Park High School say a man was arrested Wednesday after going into the school to meet a student.
In a statement, Principal Michael George said the suspect, who was in no way connected to the school, got into the building and students reported him to teachers after seeing unusual behavior.
School security and administrators apprehended the suspect, the principal said. Police took the man into custody.
The school is cooperating with police as they investigate the incident, the details of which have yet to be released.
The principal said the school will also investigate the incident and review its safety procedures.
