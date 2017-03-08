Children’s Minnesota Looks To Leave Blue Cross Over Dispute

March 8, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Children's Hospitals, Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Children’s Hospitals and Clinics says it will leave the Blue Cross network this summer unless a new agreement can be made.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota says the hospital is demanding increases despite already receiving record-high reimbursement rates.

The insurance company wants a discounted rate for what it pays for patients who are a part of the state’s Medicaid program. It says other hospitals have agreed to do that.

The insurance change will affect more than 70,000 patients.

The current contract between Children’s and Blue Shield ends in July.

