Suicidal Woman With Gun Shuts Down Traffic On Highway 3 Police in Eagan say a suicidal woman with a gun crashed her car on Highway 3 in Eagan Wednesday evening, shutting down traffic for hours while police negotiated.

'They Can Change The World, Too': Teen Donates $1.5K To Family's NonprofitAfter Jack was born with Down syndrome, his mom set out to celebrate babies just like him. Now, WCCO shares how her message touched one teenager with his own special connection to what he considers a misunderstood condition.