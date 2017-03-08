At Least 1 Dead In Martin County 4-Car Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person is dead following a four-car accident in Martin County Tuesday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 8 p.m. a Honda CR-V, driven by a 48-year-old South Dakota man, was traveling westbound in an eastbound lane on Interstate 90 near mile post 99 when it struck a Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old Westbrook man.
After witnessing the accident, a Mack, driven by a 33-year-old Granada man, pulled over to the eastbound shoulder. A Kenworth, driven by a 39-year-old Montana man, attempted to pass the Mack as it was moving over to the shoulder and came upon the crash scene.
While swerving to try and avoid the crash, the Kenworth side-swiped the Honda CR-V and hit the Mack.
At least one person was killed in the crash.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.