Rep. Peterson Wins Annual Hotdish Off With Bear Meat Recipe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Collin Peterson bagged his first win at the Minnesota Congressional Hotdish Off Competition with his “Right To Bear Arms Hotdish.”
The special ingredient? Bear meat.
Peterson beat out the recipes of nine fellow Minnesota lawmakers, both Democratic and Republican, who served up recipes such as “Sunday Beer Run and Brat Hotdish,” “‘Minnesota Wild’ Rice and Pheasant Hotdish,” and “Minnesota Melting Tot.”
The hotdishes were judged for their taste, presentation and originality.
—-
Sen. Al Franken, who has hosted the competition since 2011, said this year’s contest was the “most important hotdish off ever,” as it comes on the heels of the divisive November election.
“This is all about is being neighbors, sharing food, sustenance, hardy prairie dishes,” the Democratic senator said. “I think every year the presentations get more wonderful.”
Three judges ranked the dishes. One of them, Dr. Edward Ehlinger, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, brought a restaurant-inspecting thermometer to ensure food safety.
Last year, top hotdish honors went to Rep. Tim Walz, who boasts the highest number of hotdish off wins, with four.
Recipes for the all the 2017 hotdishes are expected to be released later Wednesday.