1 Critical, 3 Others Injured, After N. Mpls. Convenience Store Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are hospitalized Wednesday evening, including one in critical condition, after a shooting at a convenience store in north Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis Police, it happened at a Super USA store on Fremont Avenue North at around 6 p.m. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Both were sent to North Memorial Medical Center by an ambulance, and one is in critical condition after surgery.
Investigators say a third man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, and later a fourth victim showed up with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police say officers from the Fourth Precinct are planning on canvassing the area tomorrow to find out what happened. Anyone with information can text TIP411, type MPD and then the tip.