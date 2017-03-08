‘U’ Police: Man Robbed Near Northrup Auditorium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota police says someone was robbed on the East Bank Campus Saturday night.
The victim told investigators he was walking through the courtyard between Williamson Hall and Nolte Center at about 8:45 p.m. when a man ran up behind him and pushed him.
The suspect, who implied he had a gun, demanded the victim’s phone and wallet.
The victim says the man then fled, and he may have drove off in a silver Ford Mustang with a dark convertible top that was parked on Morrill Hall’s north side.
The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, who has a muscular build and stands about 5-feet-8-inches tall.
His hair was faded on the sides with a flat top that may have been in tight curls. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baggy, dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call U of M Police at 612-624-COPS (2677), or 911.
Comments are closed.