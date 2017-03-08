Charges: 2 Michigan Men Used Fake Credit Cards At West St. Paul Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men from Michigan are accused of using fake credit cards to make purchases at a Target store in West St. Paul, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Alex Kendale McKinney III, 30, and Dominic Markell Devine, 20, both of Detroit, Mich., have been charged with identity theft in connection with the case.

According to the charges, police were called to the Target store in West St. Paul on Feb. 24 on a report of credit card fraud in progress. As officers were responding, the two suspects, identified as Devine and McKinney, left the store in a vehicle. Police stopped them on Robert Street in West St. Paul.

According to the complaint, Devine was found with 26 credit cards, all prepaid debit cards except for one, which had a chip but no account number on the front. McKinney was found to have 23 credit cards, all prepaid debit cards except for one standard credit card with a chip, but no account number on the front.

The complaint states all 49 credit cards had a magnetic stripe, with 49 different account numbers. Target officials confirmed they used the cloned cards to make fraudulent purchases at the West St. Paul store Feb. 23-24.

The complaint states a search of their vehicle, where they found Devine’s wallet and his driver’s license. They found another license with his photo and a different name, and four other credit cards as well as 10 other gift cards. McKinney told police he is currently homeless and found all of the cards in a bag after somebody else had dumped it. He admitted to using some of the cards Feb. 23-24.

Both, if convicted, face up to 20 years in jail and $100,000 in fines.