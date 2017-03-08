Wildlife Rehab Ctr. Cares For Animals In Dark After Winds Knock Out Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Medical staff and volunteers at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center needed to improvise Wednesday evening after the power went out.
The wildlife center says it lost power due to high winds, but the work did not stop. The center says more than 110 patients were cared for during the outage.
In a Facebook post, the center said: “We have the BEST volunteers! We’re sure many of them were without power at home yet they still came in to help care for the patients.”
The wildlife center — located in Roseville — provides medical care and rehabilitation for all injured, sick and orphaned wild animals.