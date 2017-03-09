4 Things To Know: New Health Care Act, Pot For Pets, Peterson Free Agency & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Congress debating the Republican’s replacement to Obamacare to NFL free agency beginning, here is a look at the top four stories from March 9, 2017.

Congress Debates American Health Care Act

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill worked all day and late into the night, debating the Republicans’ replacement for Obamacare.

Democrats, conservative Republicans and several outside groups, including the American Medical Association and American Hospital Association oppose it.

GOP leaders want the House to vote on the legislation within the next two weeks.

Muhammad Ali Jr., Mother To Address Travel Ban With Trump

Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother are headed to Washington D.C. to talk to lawmakers about President Trump’s controversial travel order.

This comes after they were detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport last month. The family was convinced they were targeted because they’re Muslim and have Arabic names.

Law enforcement said those claims are false and all international travelers are subject to inspection.

More People Using Pot To Medicate Pets

As more states legalize marijuana, pet owners are giving their dogs and cats cannabis to help with health issues.

They’re using it to treat everything from anxiety to arthritis.

But, veterinarians say there isn’t enough scientific data to show it’s safe and effective for animals.

NFL Free Agency Begins

The NFL’s free agency kicks off Thursday.

Running back Adrian Peterson is looking for a new team after the Vikings didn’t resign him.

According to the Pioneer Press, Peterson’s dad said his son would be interested in going with the Raiders, Seahawks or Patriots. However, those teams have expressed no interest in him.

Teams will officially start signing free agents at 3 p.m.