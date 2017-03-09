Changes Coming To Champlin Park High Following Bathroom Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Administrators at Champlin Park High School say they are reviewing security measures following an incident Wednesday where a 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly meeting up with an adult student for sex in a bathroom.

In a letter to parents Thursday, the north metro school said that visitors to the building might now be escorted to their designated locations. The school also emphasized that current protocol requires all visitors to check in and state their purpose before accessing the building.

“We’ll try to maintain our family-friendly feel, however visitors will notice a change moving forward,” the letter said.

NEW: Latest letter to @ChamplinParkHS parents after 42 YO man was arrested after alleged sex acts with student in school bathroom @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zVxMcTP0tY — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) March 9, 2017

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old man entered the building around noon for a prearranged meeting with a student, police said. The two are believed to have engaged in sexual acts in a school bathroom before other students reported the suspicious behavior to administrations.

The man was chased down and apprehended by school officials. Brooklyn Park police arrested him shortly after. His name has not been released, but he was still in custody Thursday afternoon. Formal charges are expected.

Officials with the Anoka-Hennepin School District say the student and man both lied to school personnel about the purpose of the man’s visit. It remains unclear if the student, who was at least 18, will face disciplinary action.

The incident remains under investigation by both the school and police.