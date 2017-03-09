Charges: Man Broke Into Woman’s Townhome, Made Sexual Comments

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old Apple Valley man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and making sexual comments to her, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Rashad Jetuan Taylor is charged with first-degree burglary occupied dwelling in connection with the Feb. 2 incident.

According to the charges, an adult female called Apple Valley police on Feb. 7 about an incident that occurred in her townhome five days earlier. She told police that at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 2, she was in her bed when she heard her bedroom door open. She was alone in the apartment as her roommate was at work.

The complaint states she thought it was her cat, but then heard a voice and thought it was her roommate. She turned on her cell phone flashlight and saw her neighbor, identified as Taylor, and was alarmed. She yelled at him, and he replied, “Well, aren’t you the one I was talking to?” He said he believed he had been talking to her through vents. There are no vents connecting their townhome units.

According to the complaint, Taylor was confused and told her he had taken the drug “Molly,” also known as ecstasy. He said he had “never tripped out like this before. She told him to leave, but he wouldn’t and sat on the edge of her bed, telling her he been talking to her through the vents.

She again told him to leave, and he kneeled on the floor in a praying position saying he didn’t know what was going on. He began whispering, and she told him he didn’t need to because she was home alone. The complaint states she immediately regretted saying that because she was terrified. She started looking for a weapon because she was afraid he might hurt her.

Taylor again told her he had been talking to her through the vents and wanted to perform sex acts on her, the complaint states. He got up to leave the room, said he was “horny,” and couldn’t believe it happened. He left her residence after about 10 minutes.

After he left, she grabbed a kitchen steak knife for protection and called her roommate, asking him to come home.

The complaint states Taylor spoke with police on Feb. 8 and denied being inside her residence. A day later, he admitted he was there for about five minutes.

If convicted, Taylor faces up to 20 years in jail and $35,000 in fines.