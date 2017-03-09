Ramsey Co. Attorney Rules Shooting By St. Paul Officer Justified

March 9, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Ramsey County, Ramsey County Attorney's Office, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has determined a fatal shooting by a St. Paul police officer was justified.

A memo from the attorney’s office says there is significant physical, DNA and ballistics evidence that shows Eugene Smith III pointed and fired a shotgun at Joshua Raichert after the officer entered a bedroom at a St. Paul home May 26.

The memo states Raichert’s use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable” under the circumstances.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press  reports a woman with Smith when he was killed told the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that he was a methamphetamine dealer, and toxicology testing showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia