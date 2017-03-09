Workin’ For The Weekend: Early St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may be more than a week away but you can make plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

LuckyPalooza

Start your St. Patrick’s Week off right at LuckyPalooza on West 7th!

This Saturday, enjoy Irish music, food, drinks, mechanical bull rides — all at a two-block street party.

The action starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. in the street.

Get Lucky Race 7K

Are you ready to Get Lucky?

Minnesota’s Largest Irish-themed race is this Saturday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Sign up for a 7k, 14 k or half-marathon.

Runners will get a half-zip hoodie.

The famous Kieran’s post-race party takes place in four Irish pubs.

Twin Cities Auto Show

You gotta go to the Auto Show!

The 44th Annual Twin Cities Auto Show will roll into the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend and next.

It’s your chance to compare hundreds of vehicles from 35 brands side by side.

This year, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback will be given away at the show.

Skating At U.S. Bank Stadium

Finally, it’s your chance to inline skate in US Bank Stadium!

Remaining dates posted for the season are Thursday and Monday.

Inline Skating is available from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased at the U.S. Bank Stadium Ticket Office.

Deer and Turkey Classic

One more event for our hunters!

The Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic is this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The event features seminars, Kid Zone activities, free antler scoring, state record bucks on display and more.