4 Things To Know: Gophers In Big Ten Tourney, Travel Ban Latest & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest in the Champlin Park high school incident to Gophers in the Big Ten tournament, here are the four things to know for Friday, March 10.

Champlin Park H.S. Incident Latest

This morning we know the name of the man who police say was inside Champlin Park High School and engaged in sexual acts with a student. Police arrested 42-year-old David Manito on a criminal sexual misconduct charge. They say he and the adult student arranged to meet each other inside the school. Brooklyn Park Police scheduled a news conference for one o’clock today. Manito has not been formally charged.

Travel Ban

Minnesota is joining a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s new travel ban. The lawsuit was originated by Washington State. In the new filing, it states that President Donald Trump cannot evade the first court ruling by simply re-issuing a ban with the same basic principles. The White House says it’s confident the executive order will withstand legal challenges – and that it’s consistent with federal law.

Gophers In Big Ten

There’s plenty of excitement around the Minnesota Gophers Men’s basketball team as they get set to play in the Big Ten tournament. A strong late season surge, 8 wins in their last 9 games…led to a double bye – a bye bye – in the conference tournament in Washington D.C. The Gophers will play Michigan State today at 1:25. David McCoy will be reporting live from the arena starting at noon.

Hockey Expo

The largest Hockey trade show in the world is going on in St. Paul this weekend. It coincides with the state hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. The Let’s Play Hockey Expo is today from 10 until 6, Saturday from 10 until 5. The event is free.