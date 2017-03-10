Great Video: Children Crash BBC News Interview In Best Way Possible

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An unlocked door exploited by children led to a hilariously non-scripted moment on BBC News during a recent interview.
As political science professor Robert E. Kelly was being interviewed about South Korea impeachment news, his children began entering the room. The first, a toddler, struts in and takes a seat next to her dad. And soon after that, a baby in a walker comes strolling in, too.
The guest, keeping his composure, tries pushing the first child back unsuccessfully.
Then, a woman, presumably his wife or nanny, comes frantically running into the room, sliding on her socks. She then scoops up the children and takes them out of the room – and soon all you can hear from the children is crying.
“Robert, many thanks, there’s a first time for everything,” the interviewer says to Kelly at the conclusion.
Watch the full video below.
