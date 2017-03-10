Charges Deferred In Champlin Park H.S. Incident; Suspect Released From Jail

March 10, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Champlin Park High School, David Manito

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors are deferring charges in a case involving a 42-year-old man sneaking into Champlin Park High School and having a sexual encounter with a student.

According to a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, prosecutors needed more time to investigate, citing the complexity of the case.

Because charges were deferred, the suspect — identified as David Manito of New Hope — was released from jail Friday afternoon.

School officials say Manito was able to get into the school with the help of a student, both of whom lied about the purpose of Manito’s visit. After the two sneaked into a bathroom, other students reported the suspicious behavior to administrators.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia