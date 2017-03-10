Looking For Buzz? Help Cheerios #BringBackTheBees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you been wondering why Buzz, the iconic Cheerios bee, has been missing from the box of your favorite cereal?
Don’t worry, it’s not due to a vengeful fly-swatter. According to Cheerios, “Buzz is missing because there’s something serious going on with the world’s bees.
“Bee populations everywhere have been declining at an alarming rate, and that includes honeybees like Buzz.”
The popular cereal has started a campaign on its website to #BringBackTheBees. On the site, you can request free wildflower seeds. The flowers contain the nutrients bees and other pollinators need to survive.
The goal is to plant 100 million wildflowers, so click here to request your free seeds.
If you need extra motivation to plant those seeds, Cheerios provided some facts about bees:
- One in three bites of food we eat is made possible by bees and other pollinators
- Forty-two percent of bee colonies in the U.S. collapsed in 2015
- Seventy out of the top 100 human food crops are pollinated by bees
Cheerios says on the site by 2020, they will have about 3,300 acres of wildflowers on their oat farms to provide habitats for bees.