AG Sessions Seeks Resignation Of 46 U.S. Attorneys

WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

Among those 46 attorneys is Andrew Luger, the U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, according to reports. Sen. Amy Klobuchar nominated Luger for the position in 2013. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn into office the next year.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.

Klobuchar released a statement on the matter Friday afternoon:

“Andy Luger is a good friend and dedicated public servant, and he has been an extraordinary U.S. Attorney. Leading a great team of prosecutors and local police and federal investigators, he solved the Jacob Wetterling case that eluded law enforcement for decades and put Jacob’s killer behind bars. Andy took on sex traffickers, terrorism recruitment cases, major white collar offenders, and built strong, positive relationships with Minnesota’s Muslim community. His energy and passion for his job inspired everyone he worked with. Given the strong, bipartisan support he has garnered across the state, I will urge that he be renominated. I have already spoken with both the Attorney General and the nominee for Deputy Attorney General about Andy’s work. Andy has served our state and its people well.”