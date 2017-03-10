Get A Free Kidney Screening For National Kidney Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis is recognizing National Kidney Month.
In honor of the month, the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River is lit up in orange.
The National Kidney Foundation is urging all Americans to give their kidneys a second thought and a well-deserved check-up.
Our kidneys filter 200 liters of blood a day, help regulate blood pressure and direct cell production.
Throughout the month of March, the foundation is offering free screening for people.
For more information on kidney screening, visit the National Kidney Foundation online.