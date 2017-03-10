Dayton Signs $1.4M Aid Bill For Madelia Fire Recovery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Financial help is on the way to a southwestern Minnesota town hit by a devastating fire last year.
Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill Friday that provides $1.4 million in disaster aid to Madelia. An explosive fire on Feb. 3, 2016 wiped out much of its downtown, decimating more than eight businesses.
The city quickly rebuilt but promised financial help from the state got hung up by Dayton’s veto of a previous tax bill for unrelated reasons. He and lawmakers delivered that aid on Friday.
Republican Sen. Julie Rosen represents the town of 2,300. She says the funds will help replace some infrastructure and help cover the costs of removing damaged material.
Lawmakers still hope to grant Madelia a sales tax exemption for construction materials.
