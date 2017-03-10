Dayton Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A little bit more than a week after surgery for prostate cancer, Gov. Mark Dayton made his first public appearance.

He stepped out to sign legislation after surgery last Thursday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He said he was feeling alright, though “the aftermath of surgery is not enjoyable.”

Dayton said he was taking the recovery one day at a time.

“There are no brain cells in the prostate, so I haven’t noticed any (but the) usual lapses in judgement,” he said. “I feel clearheaded and up to speed.”

The governor was supposed to appear earlier this week, but that was pushed back.

A Dayton spokesperson said there were no signs the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, and the Mayo Clinic called it “localized, treatable and curable.”

Mayo Clinic doctors also said Dayton should be able to carry on his duties as governor without significant interruption until end of his term in 2019.

He told the media on Friday he was heading back to the Mayo Clinic.

“I have a frequent flyer pass,” he said.

Dayton’s appearance Friday was to sign a bill that would give aid to the town of Madelia, which was devastated by fire in February 2016. The legislation would also credit local governments for wetland replacement.