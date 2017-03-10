News Click: Legislator Pay Raise

They deserve something.. tie it social security increase or the increase they give personal care professionals
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
One Comment
They deserve something.. tie it social security increase or the increase they give personal care professionals