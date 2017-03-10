Concert Raises Money For LGBTQ Youth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, three bands are coming together in a concert that will raise money for two organizations that benefit LGBTQ youth.
The Serious Moonlight Benefit concert features three local bands: The Band that Fell to Earth – A Tribute to David Bowie, PeaceRiot USA and The Delano Six.
Proceeds from the concert, which will take place at River City Extreme in Monticello, go to The Trevor Project and MN School OUTreach, two organizations working to provide support, education and counseling to LGBTQ youth and families.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Serious Moonlight Benefit Concert Facebook page.