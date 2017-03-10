Sheriff: Man Arrested After Being Found Drunk In Stranger’s Bathroom

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Brainerd man is in jail after he allegedly inappropriately touched a female victim and was later found drunk in a stranger’s bathroom, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident who said he arrived home to find an unknown man in his bathroom. He told authorities that after he confronted the man, the man ran out of the apartment and into the woods.
Sheriff Todd Dahl says that shortly after deputies arrived, the suspect – identified as Gian Carlo Aamodt – was located a short distance from the apartment complex. Dahl says he was extremely intoxicated and partially dressed.
Dahl says an investigation determined that Aamodt was involved earlier in an altercation at a neighboring apartment. There, he allegedly got into a fight and inappropriately touched a female victim. He apparently left and went into another apartment where he was found in the bathroom.
Aamodt is in Crow Wing County Jail, booked on burglary and criminal sexual conduct charges.