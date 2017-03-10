Surly To Unveil MN United Beer At Pregame Party Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sports and beer go hand in hand, or, in the case of Surly’s latest creation, foot in foot.
Sunday, Minnesota’s most popular brewery will unveil a new beer to honor Minnesota United’s arrival in MLS.
“When you get new neighbors, you want to do something nice for them,” Surly owner and founder Omar Ansari said in a statement.
The beer is called United Crushers Pale Ale in honor of both the team and the iconic graffiti on a grain mill in southeast Minneapolis. Surly says the beer is “a traditional American pale, dry-hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Eureka, and Chinook hops, so you can expect some tropical, grapefruit, and piney notes.”
The beer will make its debut at the United pregame party at the Surly Destination Brewery Sunday at 11 a.m. Minnesota United plays Atlanta United at 4 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium that day.
Surly’s pregame party will also include live music, food, new soccer-inspired merchandise and a march to the field led by a brass band.
If you attend the party, wear your soccer gear and your first beer will be free.
MNUFC President Nick Rogers said the beer will also be available at home games throughout the season.