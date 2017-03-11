City Of Edina Blocking Popular Detour Around 169 Construction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Monday, drivers will no longer be able to take a popular detour through Edina to avoid the 169 construction project.
The city announced it would block off an access point at Dover Drive and Lincoln Drive to all traffic.
Edina has suggested several different options to keep traffic to a minimum.
Drivers are passing through that neighborhood to get around the 169 closure.
Homeowners in the area say traffic increased dramatically, to the tune of more than 4,000 vehicles a day.