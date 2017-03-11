Grand Rapids Beat Moorhead 6-3, Wins First State Title Since 1980

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gavin Hain had a hat trick to lead Grand Rapids past Moorhead 6-3 on Saturday night to win the Class 2A boys’ hockey title.
Blake McLaughlin scored twice and Micah Miller once for the fifth-seeded Thunderhawks (23-7-1), who won the school’s first title since 1980 and fourth overall.
Seeded third, Moorhead (24-4-3) got goals from Carter Randklev, Jack Stetz and Jacob Holtgrewe, but had its 20-game unbeaten streak snapped and is winless in eight title game appearances.
Hain and McLaughlin scored first-period goals, and Hain added two more about three minutes apart in the second for a 4-0 lead.
Randklev and Stetz scored 59 seconds apart late in the second to get the Spuds within two, but Miller’s goal midway through the third gave Grand Rapids a 5-2 lead.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)